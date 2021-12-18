Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and $31,326.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

