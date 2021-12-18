Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 27,754 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

