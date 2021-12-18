Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247,000. Sony Group makes up 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

