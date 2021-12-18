Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. CDW accounts for approximately 2.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.12% of CDW worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $190.07 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $185.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

