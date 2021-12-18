Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

