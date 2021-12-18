Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $20.51 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 2.42% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 116,097 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 141,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 243,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $52.78 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.