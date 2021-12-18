Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,734,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 713,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

