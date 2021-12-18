Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

LOW stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average is $212.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

