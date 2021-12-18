Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP opened at $294.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $182.83 and a one year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

