Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 24,125 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.91% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

