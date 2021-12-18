Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

