Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

