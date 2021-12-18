Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 133.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $651.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

