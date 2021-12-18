Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $262.41

Augean plc (LON:AUG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.41 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Augean shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,529 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.41. The stock has a market cap of £518,561.68 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

