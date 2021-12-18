Aurox (URUS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $873,718.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for about $139.90 or 0.00298628 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $73.02 million and $873,718.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

