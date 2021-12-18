Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $665.04

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 665.04 ($8.79) and traded as high as GBX 718.60 ($9.50). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 718.60 ($9.50), with a volume of 3,748,812 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.77) to GBX 860 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 745 ($9.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.06) to GBX 670 ($8.85) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.45) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 696.44 ($9.20).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 665.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.