Automata Network 1-Day Volume Tops $8.28 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $107.00 million and $8.28 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.60 or 0.08383136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.00 or 1.00441104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

