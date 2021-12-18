AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.05). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

AUTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 26,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,357. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.20.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

