Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $114.29 or 0.00245942 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.00553884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,326,760 coins and its circulating supply is 243,187,886 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.