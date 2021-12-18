Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avalon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalon by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalon during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avalon during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

