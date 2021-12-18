Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post sales of $738.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.92 million to $743.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $743.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In other Avaya news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 112.2% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 163.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 246,553 shares during the period.

Shares of AVYA opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

