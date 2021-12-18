AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

