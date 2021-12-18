Axe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40,458.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Axe has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $97,293.33 and $40,458.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00436253 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

