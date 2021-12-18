AXIS Token Market Cap Achieves $4.94 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. AXIS Token has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $135,527.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,381,894 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

