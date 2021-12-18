BaaSid Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $221,473.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007229 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

