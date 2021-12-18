bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading Up 36.2% This Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 57.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $49.09 or 0.00104766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $883,535.19 and approximately $364,699.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.