bAlpha Price Up 24.3% This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $49.96 or 0.00104453 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $899,329.81 and approximately $225,288.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

