bAlpha Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA)

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

