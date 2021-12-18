BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $5.21. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 422,138 shares.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

