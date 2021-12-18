Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 10,820 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.99% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $391,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,640,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $326.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

