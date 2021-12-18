Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,176,153 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.92% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $318,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $58,603,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,054,000 after purchasing an additional 913,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 155.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,216,000 after purchasing an additional 813,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

