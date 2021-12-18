Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 327,316 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of Match Group worth $387,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

