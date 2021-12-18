Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 7.37% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $325,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,314.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.47 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

