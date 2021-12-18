Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.87% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $328,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,842,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,712,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF opened at $178.25 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.