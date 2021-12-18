Bank of America Corp DE Buys 131,897 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.62% of Vulcan Materials worth $375,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,261.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.34. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $139.09 and a one year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

