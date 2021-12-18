Bank of America Corp DE Buys 219,624 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.85% of Koninklijke Philips worth $384,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $35.19 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

