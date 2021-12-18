Bank of America Corp DE Buys 44,453 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.04% of Cincinnati Financial worth $382,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.04. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

