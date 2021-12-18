Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $335,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,012,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.