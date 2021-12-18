Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.82% of Veeva Systems worth $389,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

