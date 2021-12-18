Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.45% of Generac worth $379,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $357.43 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.41 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.