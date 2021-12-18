Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $385,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

