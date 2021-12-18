Bank of America Corp DE Has $276.49 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of Corning worth $276,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Corning by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Corning by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

