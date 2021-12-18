Bank of America Corp DE Has $284.52 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 10.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $284,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.