Bank of America Corp DE Has $309.94 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.54% of iQIYI worth $309,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 107.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in iQIYI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 398,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

