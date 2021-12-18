Bank of America Corp DE Has $310.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.90% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $310,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $171.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61.

