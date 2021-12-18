Bank of America Corp DE Has $318.23 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.99% of AutoZone worth $318,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,996.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,065.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,852.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,663.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.