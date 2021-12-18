Bank of America Corp DE Has $336.91 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.60% of CarMax worth $336,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 43.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

