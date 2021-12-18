Bank of America Corp DE Has $355.94 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.13% of SVB Financial Group worth $355,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB opened at $654.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $353.03 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

