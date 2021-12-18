Bank of America Corp DE Has $369.56 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.71% of Xylem worth $369,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 373.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

