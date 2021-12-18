Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,371.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.85% of CoStar Group worth $279,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 795.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 668.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

CSGP stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.39, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

